Tyler, The Creator responds to Theresa May’s resignation after she banned him from the UK

The rapper was banned from entering the country in 2015.

Tyler, The Creator has responded to the news of Theresa May’s resignation from her post as UK Prime Minister.

In an emotional statement delivered earlier today (May 24), May announced she will quit as Conservative leader on June 7, paving the way for a contest to decide a new Prime Minister. She said she had done her best to deliver Brexit and it was a matter of “deep regret” that she had been unable to do so.

While her resignation seemed to split opinion online, there was one person who made it perfectly clear that they didn’t feel sorry for the PM.

Back in 2015, Tyler, The Creator announced that Theresa May, who at the time was Home Secretary, had banned him from entering the United Kingdom for three to five years, which meant he had to cancel a series of tour dates in support of his album ‘Cherry Bomb’. A letter sent to Tyler’s manager by May highlighted lyrics in the rapper’s albums ‘Bastard’ and ‘Goblin’ which, in her view, “encourage[d] violence and intolerance of homosexuality” and “foster[ed] hatred with views that seek to provoke others to terrorist acts.”

Believing the ban to be racially motivated, Tyler told The Guardian: “I was starting to think that they did not like the fact that their children were idolizing a black man.” He also said his time detained at the UK border was “one of the shittiest days I’ve ever had.”

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Appearing to now have the last laugh, after announcing a series of forthcoming shows at O2 Academy Brixton that are now sold out, and popping up in London for an impromptu show that ended up being cancelled, Tyler took to Twitter to share his thoughts on May’s resignation. Keeping it short and sweet, he tweeted: “theresa gone, I’m back.”

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator has revealed that his recent single, ‘EARFQUAKE’, taken from new album ‘IGOR’, was originally written for Justin Bieber and Rihanna.

In a 4-star review, NME said that ‘IGOR’ is “an accomplished and evergreen record that’s well worth putting your phone down, turning the TV off and devoting your full attention span to.”