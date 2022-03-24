Tyler, The Creator shares new Pharrell-produced track ‘Come On, Let’s Go’

Tyler, The Creator has shared a new track called ‘Come On, Let’s Go’ – you can listen to it below.

Produced by Pharrell Williams, the song will appear on a compilation album by DJ and A Bathing Ape founder Nigo, ‘I Know Nigo’ (out tomorrow, March 25). You can pre-add/pre-save the record here.

The one-minute-45-second ‘Come On, Let’s Go’ arrives with an accompanying official video, which was self-directed by Tyler, The Creator. It begins with the suited-up, shades-donning rapper performing his new cut in front of a yellow sports car.

Midway through the visuals, Pharrell makes a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo. Later, Tyler makes his way up a ladder to the roof of a mansion as a woman stands at the window inside.

Tune in here:

Fashion icon Nigo also recruited the likes of Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert and Pusha T for the star-studded ‘I Know Nigo’.

Nigo first announced the collection last December, revealing that he’d signed to Steven Victor’s Victor Victor Worldwide label, a joint venture between Victor and Universal Music Group.

Tyler, The Creator released his sixth studio album, ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, in June 2021. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.

“On ‘Call Me…’, Tyler cements his place as a generational talent, one in fine form and continuing to push the boundaries of his vision and kaleidoscopic sound.”