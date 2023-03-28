Tyler, The Creator shares new track ‘Dogtooth’ from expanded edition of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’

Tyler, The Creator has shared a new track called ‘Dogtooth’ – you can listen to it below.

The song will appear on a forthcoming deluxe edition of the Odd Future rapper’s sixth and most recent studio album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’, the original of which came out in 2021.

Titled ‘Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale’, the expanded version of the record is set to contain unreleased tunes that didn’t make the final cut. It’ll arrive this Friday (March 31).

Announcing the new collection on Twitter yesterday (March 27), Tyler explained that he had “a lot of songs” left over from the LP. “Some of those songs I really love, and knew they would never see the light of day, so I’ve decided to put a few of them out,” he added.

The California artist then shared the official cover artwork for ‘The Estate Sale’ and the first cut from the album, ‘Dogtooth’. Check out the self-directed official music video here:

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST WAS THE FIRST ALBUM I MADE WITH ALOT OF SONGS THAT DIDNT MAKE THE FINAL CUT. SOME OF THOSE SONGS I REALLY LOVE, AND KNEW THEY WOULD NEVER SEE THE LIGHT OF DAY, SO IVE DECIDED TO PUT A FEW OF THEM OUT. — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale 3/31 pic.twitter.com/hKGw4aFoAS — T (@tylerthecreator) March 27, 2023

It’s not yet known how many extra songs will feature on the deluxe edition of ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’. Fans can pre-order the record on triple blue vinyl or CD via Tyler’s official website.

In a four-star review of the original album, NME wrote: “The record stands as an all-encompassing culmination of Tyler’s ever-varying sound, showing that growth isn’t always linear and that artists can be a multitude of things.

“On ‘Call Me…’, Tyler cements his place as a generational talent, one in fine form and continuing to push the boundaries of his vision and kaleidoscopic sound.”

Tyler, The Creator took home the Best Rap Album award for ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ at the Grammys 2022.