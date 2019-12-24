News Music News

Tyler, The Creator shares new tracks ‘Best Interest’ and ‘Group B’

It's his first new material since 'IGOR'

Nick Reilly
Tyler, the Creator
Tyler, The Creator performs live (NME)

Tyler, The Creator has marked the end of 2019 by releasing new tracks ‘Best Interest’ and ‘Group B’. You can listen to the new offerings below.

The rapper says that ‘Best Interest’ is a “rough draft that did not make IGOR” at the start of the track’s visuals – which were filmed by Wyatt Navarro and see Tyler riding in a boat.

He further explained on his YouTube page: “Didn’t want it to sit on a hard drive. Filmed with no music, with hopes that it would sync up, a success!”

It comes as the rapper gears up for a busy 2020 which will see him return to the UK to headline Parklife and Lovebox in 2020.

The shows will mark the US rapper’s first appearances at a UK festival since he was banned from the country in 2015.

He’ll play at Manchester’s Parklife on June 13 before heading to the capital to headline Lovebox at Gunnersbury Park on July 14.

Meanwhile, IGOR was recently named NME’s second best album of the year – only topped by Billie Eilish’s acclaimed debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

“He asked himself – and the listener – honest questions about gender and sexuality. ‘IGOR’ found Tyler at his most honest and most evolved state,” wrote Carl Anka for NME’s annual ranking.

“Odd Future’s class clown grew up to become the biggest hearted member of the bunch. Imagine that.”

