Tyler, the Creator and Thom Yorke’s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes lead additions to Roskilde 2021

Tyler, the Creator and Thom Yorke‘s Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes are among the leading additions to the growing bill for Roskilde Festival 2021.

After cancelling its 2020 edition due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organisers of Roskilde are pressing forward with plans to host the festival in 2021.

Set to take place from June 26 to July 3 next year — which will be Roskilde’s 50th edition — Roskilde have confirmed today (June 16) that Tyler and Yorke will both be performing at their 2021 festival.

Other acts confirmed for 2021 today include FKA Twigs, TLC, Floating Points, Girl In Red, Kelly Lee Owens, Cate Le Bon and Sampa The Great.

“For us it has been important to invite some of the acts back whom we believe will be both significant and top-notch next year,” Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s head of programme, said in a statement about the 2021 line-up. “Tyler, The Creator and FKA twigs are two central players because they are two younger artists who are constantly working with their own sound and renewing the concert format. Their concerts always bring about new experiences.

“The music programme at Roskilde Festival 2021 will not mirror the festival that should have been because we cannot and will not copy the full programme. Right now, there is a pandemic and racism is on the global agenda. Historically, big agendas also make their way into the arts, which is why, of course, we keep part of the programme open to bring new, relevant names into play.”

In the absence of this year’s Roskilde, festival organisers are asking fans to create their own festival at home on July 4 for charity.