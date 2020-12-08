Tyler, The Creator to feature on Channel Tres’ new EP ‘I Can’t Go Outside’

Tyler, The Creator is set to feature on Channel Tres‘ third EP ‘I Can’t Go Outside’.

Tres, whose real name is Sheldon Young, will release the seven-song collection this coming Thursday (December 10), following up on from his previous EPs ‘Channel Tres’ (2018) and ‘Black Moses’ (2019).

The Californian artist has tonight (December 8) shared the full tracklist for ‘I Can’t Go Outside’, which contains a Tyler, The Creator-featuring number called ‘Fuego’.

Advertisement

Other song titles include ‘2000 Chevy Malibu’, ‘Broke Down Kid Interlude’ and ‘Take Your Time’, the latter of which features Tinashe. You can see the full tracklist as well as the EP artwork below.

‘I Can’t Go Outside’ has been previewed with lead single ‘Skate Depot’, which arrived in October. That same month saw Channel Tres team up with LA duo Emotional Oranges on their single ‘All That’.

“She threw it back, now my hands in the air/ Then she played me like a Sony, guessing it ain’t fair,” Tres raps on the R&B-tinged track.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tyler, The Creator has been confirmed as a headliner for next summer’s Longitude Festival. He’ll top the bill at the Dublin weekender on July 3 alongside Kendrick Lamar (July 2) and A$AP Rocky (July 4).

Tyler’s also scheduled to perform at Primavera Sound Festival, NOS Primavera Sound Porto and Roskilde in 2021.