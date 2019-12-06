Tyler, The Creator to headline Parklife and Lovebox 2020

Tyler, The Creator is to return to the UK to headline Parklife and Lovebox in 2020.

The shows will mark the US rapper’s first appearances at a UK festival since he was banned from the country in 2015.

He’ll play at Manchester’s Parklife on June 13 before heading to the capital to headline Lovebox at Gunnersbury Park on July 14. Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

For the first time ever, next year’s Lovebox Festival will take place across three nights instead of two and will take place from June 12 – a contrast to its usual mid-July slot.

While the rest of the line-up is set to arrive in the coming weeks, the 2019 festival was headed up by the likes of Chance the Rapper and Solange.

Just saw this in hoxton….. guess Tyler is playing Lovebox pic.twitter.com/RMZqs79P7O — tommy (@Tomm1975) December 5, 2019

Cardi B was also set to play this year’s festival, but pulled out of her headline slot only two days before the show.

In a five-star review of Tyler’s London comeback show at O2 Academy Brixton earlier this year, NME hailed it as a “defiant, confounding masterwork.”

“In a yellow suit and blonde bowl-cut wig, Tyler’s statuesque in the centre of the stage, a silver curtain twinkling behind him,” our review stated.

“He’s gazing downwards, the rolling drums to ‘IGOR’S THEME’ clattering over the PA. He dummies as though about to sing into the microphone, then stops. Every time he repeats the motion, 5000 fans scream back at him. He does nothing, and they scream, a testament to the iconoclastic – and controversial – figure he’s become.”