Tyler, The Creator was crowned Best International Male at the BRIT Awards tonight (February 18), and used his acceptance speech to take aim at former British Prime Minister Theresa May.

The rapper was banned from entering the United Kingdom for three to five years back in 2015, which resulted in the cancellation of his planned live shows in support of third album ‘Cherry Bomb’.

Theresa May, who was the Home Secretary at the time, sent a letter to Tyler’s management claiming that some of his material “encourage[d] violence and intolerance of homosexuality” and “foster[ed] hatred with views that seek to provoke others to terrorist acts.”

At the BRITs, Tyler said: “Shout out to all the UK boys that keep this place fun for me at night. And I want to give a shout to someone who holds a special place in my heart – who made it so I couldn’t come to this country five years ago.

“I know she’s at home pissed off. Thank you to Theresa May.”

Tyler also addressed the ban in an interview last year. “It was kind of stupid, and after a while I was like: I don’t even want to come back. But it was more the principle of: ‘Y’all really did this, over this? In comparison to other shit people do, that y’all let in?’ So I’m happy that I got back. I feel like I won some invisible fight.”