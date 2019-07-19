“I just want her to keep doing her goddamn thing”: Tyler, the Creator wants to collaborate with Billie Eilish

Eilish's idol sings her praises in new interview

Everybody wants a piece of the Billie Eilish cake. Following Elton John, Thom Yorke and BABYMETAL, Tyler, the Creator is the latest musician to shout out the young pop star.

In a recent hour-long interview with Zane Lowe of Beats 1, Tyler discussed his new album ‘IGOR’, which arrived in May, and his list of dream collaborations. Among some of the artists he’d like to work with are Beyoncé, Jay-Z and, of course, music’s new favourite, Billie Eilish. Watch the video interview below.

“That bitch is big. That n**** came from nowhere,” Tyler tells Lowe. “I think [her album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’] is sick. I like her. I just want her to keep doing her goddamn thing.”

He added, “I wanna work with her. I don’t know what the fuck we would make, even if it don’t come out, if it’s trash, I still just wanna see what we could [do together].”

Eilish, who’s an ardent fan of Tyler and his music, quickly took to social media to respond to the rapper’s admiration of her. “Lmfaoooooo I would never in a billion years have thought these words would come out of this man’s mouth. Wow. I would be nothing without you Tyler… Everyone knows it,” she gushed in an Instagram post.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tyler shared his thoughts on earning his first number one record on the Billboard 200. His album had put DJ Khaled’s ‘Father of Asahd’ in second place, a position the music mogul reportedly took to heart.

“No disrespect to Khaled or anyone, but this n**** had every person in the industry, everyone on that fucking album. Cardi B, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Beyoncé and Jay. Everyone who sells billions of records and the fact that I beat him with this that isn’t parallel to all the popping music right now was fucking crazy, bro,” Tyler said.

“Like, that was insane to me. And it’s new to me bro. I’m on album five and six. And it’s work. It’s effort. It’s work. This is fucking whether n****s like it or not, bro, it’s so much work and detail put into this shit like, I’m so proud of myself,” he added.

Check out Tyler’s full interview with Beats 1 below: