Tynemouth festival fails to find replacement following Lighthouse Family split

Organisers of the Mouth of the Tyne Festival have failed to find a last-minute replacement headliner after Lighthouse Family split.

The Newcastle-formed duo announced last Tuesday (June 7) that they had “reached the end”, with singer Tunde Baiyewu now wanting to “focus on his solo career”.

Bandmember Paul Tucker apologised for the break-up, telling fans: “I was really looking forward to this hometown show and playing our songs in this amazing place close to the lighthouses that gave us our name. I am as disappointed as you are. It breaks my heart to let you down.”

North Tyneside Council, which stages the event from July 8-10 in Tynemouth in the North East of England told BBC News that an appropriate performer could not be found at such short notice.

Keane, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Eliza Shaddad and Newton Faulkner are still set to play at the Priory. Front Street and the Metro station will also host free acts and performances.

The Mouth of the Tyne Festival has been running since 2005. Over 100,000 people usually attend, but the event was cancelled for the past two years due to COVID.

Steve Bishop, festival director and North Tyneside Council’s head of culture, said: “It’s been a long time in the making as we’ve had to wait until the pandemic was under control but we’re really looking forward to a great festival packed full of fantastic entertainment for the whole family.

“The setting couldn’t be more spectacular with our award-winning coastline as the backdrop to our annual celebration and I know visitors will find lots to enjoy.”