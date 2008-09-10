The Edge: delaying release will take U2 album ‘to next level’

Plus guitarist praises Mercury Prize winners Elbow

U2‘s The Edge has told NME.COM that his band are still writing songs for their next album.

The band recently decided to push back the release date of the follow-up to 2004’s ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’, declaring they wanted “2009 to be our year”.

However, while many were anticipating that the record would come out this year, U2‘s guitarist explained the band were still hard at work on the album.

“We’re still writing and we’re trying to take it to the next level,” said The Edge. “It’s taking a while, but I’m told there’s no short cut to greatness!”

The U2 man – who spoke to NME.COM after presenting Peter Gabriel with Amnesty International’s 2008 Ambassador of Conscience award in London today (September 10) recognising the legend’s work in the area of human rights – also added the he was really pleased that Elbow won the 2008 Nationwide Mercury Prize for ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’.

“They’re a really good band, good for them,” he declared, before joking: “More power to your Elbow!”