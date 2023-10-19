U2 add more dates to Las Vegas Sphere residency

U2 are set to extend their residency at the new Sphere venue in Las Vegas, adding an extra 11 dates to the run.

Held at the newly launched venue in Nevada, the Irish rock veterans became the first artist to perform at the Sphere and are currently underway with their residency which sees them perform some ‘Achtung Baby’ deep cuts for the first time in 30 years along with other classic hits.

The live shows – titled ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere’ – kicked off on September 29, and was scheduled to run until December 16. However, the band have now confirmed more dates for the residency following reports earlier this week that this would be the case.

A press release said the new dates, which will arrive in January and February, have been added due to “unprecedented demand.”

DUE TO UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, ADDITIONAL 11 DATES ANNOUNCED FOR U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY, LIVE AT SPHERE IN 2024. JAN 26, 27, 31

FEB 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17, 18https://t.co/JseHnTNcHe paid subscribers may submit a Ticketmaster Request now through Saturday, October 21 at 10PM PT.… pic.twitter.com/7FhjHEDYbN — U2 (@U2) October 19, 2023

A pre-sale will run from October 19 10am PT to October 21 10pm PT for U2.com paid subscribers. General tickets will go on sale on October 25 11am PT and you can get those here.

The full list of additional dates are:

JANUARY

26, 27, 31

FEBRUARY

2, 3, 7, 9. 10, 15, 17, 18

In recent months, speculation has been rife about who the next act to take on the residency could be. Back in August, the New York Post also reported that MSG boss James Dolan was “locking in” The Eagles as the next band to take over from U2, and that the venue would play host to a farewell tour for the band. However, given the reported extra U2 dates, it seems that those negotiations are still ongoing.

“The band is less important than the visuals,” a source told the outlet. “People want the Sphere experience more than the band.”

In a five-star review of U2’s opening night at the multi-billion dollar venue, NME described the event as one that “truly takes your breath away”.