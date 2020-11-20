U2 announce ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ listening party

U2 have announced plans to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘All That You Can’t Leave Behind’ with a listening party tonight (November 20).

READ MORE: 25 Things You Never Knew About U2

Fans are invited to tune in from 6pm GMT and “stay tuned to listen to exclusive clips about the tracks from the band themselves”.

U2 recently marked the anniversary of their tenth studio effort by releasing a remastered reissue that included a 51-track super deluxe box set. It boasts a 32-page hardback book, which was put together by the band’s longtime friend and collaborator Anton Corbijn, as well as 39 additional bonus tracks including the B-sides ‘Summer Rain’, ‘Always’, ‘Big Girls Are Best’ and ‘Don’t Take Your Guns To Town’.

Advertisement

It also features outtakes from the original album sessions, 19 live tracks recorded during the band’s Elevation Tour and 11 remixes.

Join us on Friday 20th November at 6pm BST for a #ATYCLB Twitter Listening Party! Tweet along with us using the hashtag #ATYCLB and stay tuned to listen to exclusive clips about the tracks from the band themselves. pic.twitter.com/BTt90bRUCu — U2 (@U2) November 18, 2020

U2’s latest full-length release, ‘Songs Of Experience’, came out in 2017.

Earlier this year, the band’s ‘The Joshua Tree’ album was voted as the greatest album of the 1980s in a new poll.

Reacting to the result, U2 guitarist The Edge said: “‘The Joshua Tree’ changed everything for us as a band. It was written in the mid-80s, during the Reagan-Thatcher era of British and US politics, a period when there was a lot of unrest.

“And it feels like we’re right back there in a way, politics are still so polarised. We’ve had the privilege of playing ‘The Joshua Tree’ live all over the world in the last few years and it’s almost like the album has come full circle.

Advertisement

“We’re just thrilled that people are still connecting with these songs, night after night, year after year.”

Back in July, U2 reportedly donated a further $1,500,000 (£1.2m) to helping the live music survive during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, having donated €10m (£8.9m to Irish COVID-19 relief efforts in April.