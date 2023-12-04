U2 announce final four ‘Achtung Baby’ residency dates at Las Vegas Sphere

U2 have announced that four final dates have been added to their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. See full details below.

In October, the band announced they were extending their residency at the Sphere, adding 11 extra dates to the run.

The run of shows kicked off on September 29, and was originally scheduled to wrap up on December 16, but that was extended to February 18.

And now, that run has been further extended for four more nights, with dates added on February 23 and 24 and March 1 and 2. This will bring the run to a total of 40 shows.

The pre-sale for the new shows took place today (December 4), with general sale beginning at 11am local time on Friday (December 8). Get your tickets here.

In a five-star review of U2’s opening night at the multi-billion dollar venue, NME described the event as one that “truly takes your breath away”, adding, “this is just the start of a stunning residency which will only continue to blossom with each passing night in this city of blinding lights.”

Until recently, speculation had been rife about who the next act to take on the residency could be. In August, it was reported that The Eagles had been “locked in” as the next band to take over from U2, and that the venue would play host to a farewell tour for the band.

However, this week it was confirmed that Phish would be the next band to take up residency at the venue, with four dates to take place in April.

On Friday (December 1), U2 played a version of The Pogues’ ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’ in tribute to Shane MacGowan, who had passed away a day earlier.

In November, the Irish rock legends said that progress on their new album is “somewhat tied” to the situation surrounding drummer Larry Mullen Jr, who is currently recovering from neck surgery and is not involved in the Sphere residency.

Bono also recently stated that the new album will be “an unreasonable guitar record” with “big choruses”.