U2 announce ‘Zoo Station’ immersive fan experience ahead of Sphere shows

U2 have announced ‘Zoo Station’ – an immersive experience for fans, designed ahead of their upcoming Sphere shows.

Opening on September 28, the immersive fan portal, called ‘Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience’ is designed to help fans gather a deeper understanding of the band’s acclaimed album ‘Achtung Baby’.

Aiming to provide “a unique opportunity to interact with U2’s rich artistic legacy”, ‘Zoo Station’ is developed by Vibee, a Live Nation-founded destination experience company and VIP package provider, and is set to be the “ultimate hub for fans”.

A ​​‘Zoo TV Cinema’ is featured within the experience, which has been curated by The Edge, as well as an Anton Corbijn Gallery, limited edition merchandise, VIP lounges and much more.

It was developed in collaboration with Gavin Friday, U2’s longtime Creative Director, and also had direct input from the band members. The final result spans 12,000 square feet of interactive exhibit space across two floors, and is located within The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

The portal was also created to support the Irish band’s groundbreaking run of upcoming shows, which will launch off the most state-of-the-art venue, Sphere, the next day (September 29).

Open daily to the public from September 28, the exhibit borrows its name from the opening track from the 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’, and is the nickname for the Zoologischer Garten – an actual Berlin train station, located not far from Hansa Studios where much of the album was recorded.

U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY LIVE AT SPHERE pic.twitter.com/tNqEuBgufY — U2 (@U2) August 30, 2023

“Fans can visit the Ultra Violet lounge for music and shopping and the Fly Bar for drinks and more interactive art,” the description of the upcoming portal reads. “Vibee’s VIP package purchasers get priority access and special events at the lounges. Also on the second floor is the Zoo TV Cinema, an intimate theatre curated by The Edge, that will be hosting daily screenings of rare band footage and films.”

As for the Anton Corbijn Gallery, the exhibit will provide a retrospective look at the photographer’s work, featuring images and footage from across his five decades working alongside the band. The U2 Pop Up Shop, on the other hand, will feature new, never-before-seen merchandise, as well as a collection of limited-edition products made exclusively for this experience.

In other U2 news, earlier this month Bono and The Edge were reported as secretly going to grab a curry from Wetherspoons in London together. The duo made their way to the Central Bar in Shepherd’s Bush to tuck into a bowl of curry from the budget boozer without being spotted.