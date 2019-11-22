U2 debut new track ‘Ahimsa’ with AR Rahman ahead of first show in India

"This is an invitation to a high location..."

U2 have teamed up with AR Rahman on new track ‘Ahimsa’, ahead of playing their first ever show in India.

The track is the first new offering from the Irish rock icons since 2017’s ‘Songs of Innocence’ and it sees the band heading in an increasingly spiritual direction.

“This is an invitation/to a high location/For someone who wants to belong,” Bono sings on the track. “This is a meditation/On your radio station/If you like it you can sing along/Ahimsa.”

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Jai Ho composer Rahman explained that the track was all about the eponymous concept of non-violence.

“The concept of ‘ahimsa’ or non-violence — it’s Indian, it’s South Asian, it’s Buddhist… and sometimes we have to remind people about love, about ahimsa,” he said.

“It takes a lot of courage to be non-violent. It takes a lot of power. It’s not a weakness, it’s more power than showing might; it’s going beyond that, believing in something else which is not present… something that’s only in your spirit.”

It comes as U2 continue their New Zealand ‘Joshua Tree’ tour – which sees the band performing their seminal 1987 album in full.

In July, U2 fans also unearthed what is believed to be the oldest recording from one of the band’s earliest live shows.