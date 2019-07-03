U2 fans discover oldest known recording of band – check out two unheard tracks

From way back in summer '79

U2 fans have unearthed what is believed to be the oldest recording from one of the band’s earliest live shows.

Bono and co. performed at Dublin’s Dandelion Market back in August 1979 when they teenagers struggling to break through. At this point, the group had never played outside of their home country or officially released any music.

However, armed with enough material and a sizeable local fanbase, U2 took on a headline slot at an intimate venue in their home city. With his band The Stougers supporting on the night, guitarist Pete McCluskey documented the historic gig.

After being forgotten and left to gather dust, the tape has now been discovered with the help of fansite @U2 – becoming the earliest known recording of the band in existence. Previously, the oldest U2 show available to listen to was their Cork Opera House appearance from October 1979.

“I am pleased that I recorded the show,” McCluskey told @U2, “and hadn’t realized the significance of it and its place in history until quite recently.”

The site also notes that two tracks included in the setlist that evening – ‘In Your Hand’ and ‘Concentration Cramp’ – were never recorded or heard by the public outside of those early shows. You can listen to snippets of both recordings above.

Meanwhile, U2 recently announced the reissue of two of their classic albums – ‘The Unforgettable Fire’ from 1984 and 2004’s ‘How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb’.