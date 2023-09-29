U2 say Larry Mullen Jr “gave it all” on ‘Atomic City’

U2 have spoken about drummer Larry Mullen Jr playing “up a storm” in the studio when recording their new single ‘Atomic City‘, despite being saddled with surgery recovery.

The band, who dropped their first new song in two years today (September 29) hours before their residency at Las Vegas’ new MSG Sphere venue opens, said in a new interview that drummers – and Mullen Jr – are “a breed apart” when it comes to soldiering on.

Mullen Jr last year cited damage to his “elbows, knees [and] necks”, which he “got a chance to have a look at” during the COVID pandemic. He said that he was unsure whether he’d be able to tour with U2 for the foreseeable.

Due to these drumming-related injuries, which he described as “damage along the way”, Mullen said he’d “like to take some time… to get myself healed”. Reports have since emerged that he has surgery to address the injuries.

But U2 vocalist Bono and guitarist The Edge have now revealed to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that Mullen Jr “gave it all” when recording their new single. It’s perhaps an indication that the drummer could return to playing live with U2 again in the future.

Krezip drummer Bram van den Berg is filling in for Mullen Jr at the residency shows in Las Vegas where the band are playing their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’ in full.

Reflecting on Mullen Jr laying down ‘Atomic City’ in LA, Bono said: “It’s really tricky for him. And he came in the night before we recorded it in Sound City. So many stories in that studio. And Edge wanted us to go there. And Larry went the night before to just make sure. He didn’t know if he could play for an hour or… he didn’t know if he could play for 15 minutes. And he just played up the storm.”

The Edge added: “John [Mullen Jr’s drum technician] was saying that he loved the sound of the room so much, he ended up playing for like three hours.”

U2 also addressed shooting the music video for ‘Atomic City’, which is the nickname for the city of Las Vegas where the shoot took place.

Bono said: “It was the right place for us. And it took its toll on Larry. He’s miming. We’re doing the video and he’s like, ‘Ow.’ But he’s going to get back to fitness. It’s a heartbreak for Larry to be here and to see this and know that Bram [van den Berg] is standing in for him.

“And by the way, Bram is a superstar. He was a fan of Larry’s and a student of Larry’s. And now he’ll be here playing instead of Larry, and that’s got to hurt as much as some of the injuries. But he gave it all on this song anyway. Drummers are born, not made. And they speak their own language. They’re a breed apart. And we’re nothing… That’s where the rock and roll comes from in our band.”

It’s not known whether ‘Atomic City’, which is U2’s first song since 2021 when they released ‘Your Song Saved My Life‘ for the Sing 2 soundtrack, will feature on an as-yet-unannounced album. The band have teased a record that prioritises a “guitar music” sound.

U2’s last album of entirely original material was 2017’s ‘Songs Of Experience‘. Earlier this year they released ‘Songs Of Surrender‘, a reimagining of 40 songs from their back catalogue.

Meanwhile, the band recently launched ‘Zoo Station’ – an immersive experience for fans designed ahead of their upcoming shows.