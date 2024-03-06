U2 share epic video of ‘Beautiful Day’ from closing of Sphere residency: “Thank you Las Vegas”

U2 have shared a clip of them singing ‘Beautiful Day’ for the final time at their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere. Check it out below.

The Irish rock band wrapped up their shows at the already-iconic venue in Nevada over the weekend (March 2) – a residency which they started last September and saw them perform their 1991 album ‘Achtung Baby’ in its entirety for the first time.

For the final instalment, U2 were joined by Daniel Lanois and played a pre-recorded performance from Neil Finn. Lanois, who co-produced the band’s classic albums ‘The Joshua Tree’ and ‘Achtung Baby’, joined them on stage to perform ‘One’. On the night, U2 also broke out a version of Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’, a song they have been covering frequently at the shows.

Advertisement

Now, the band have shared a brief clip of the show online, which sees them play fan-favourite ‘Beautiful Day’ for the last time at the MSG Sphere. As well as footage of the performance, the video also shows fans expressing their gratitude for the show, as well as some of the incredible visuals shown in the immersive arena.

“We know a lot of you travelled a great distance to get us to our destination, so thank you for all the trouble of getting here,” frontman Bono is seen telling the audience before the band leave the stage.

“Thank you to all the people who looked after us in Las Vegas, the incredible, hard-working people. Thank you to our own crew,” he added. “I don’t even know where to start with the names… we really appreciate this and it is a beautiful life.”

An aerial shot of the exterior of the arena is also shown, with the LED lights on the venue spelling out “Thank you Las Vegas” after the show.

The clip from the performance comes after footage of Foo Fighters legend Dave Grohl went viral, showing him at the final Sphere show and ecstatically singing along to the 2000 hit.

Advertisement

In fan-captured footage of the moment, the rock icon is seen holding a glass of wine, proudly singing along to the chorus from a balcony seat. Other guests at the final show included First Lady Jill Biden and regular collaborator Brian Eno.

In a five-star review from the opening night of the residency, NME said the show “truly takes your breath away”.

“They pull off a dazzling series of technological tricks right from the outset as whirring drones whizz past the audience while everything from giant helicopters, falling letters, widescreen desert landscapes and even a projection of the Sphere itself come hurtling towards the audience,” it read.