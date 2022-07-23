U2 to reportedly open new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

U2 will reportedly be the first act to perform at the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada when the arena opens next year.

Bono and co. will bring a “multi-show residency” to the $1.8billion venue, which is located near The Venetian Resort on the Vegas strip (via Billboard). The dates are said to be non-consecutive and will be spread out over several months.

The residency would mark U2’s first confirmed live concerts since December 2019, per Setlist.FM.

Advertisement

As Billboard notes, the new MSG Sphere will boast 160,000 square feet of video viewing space, state-of-the-art spatial audio and an exterior exosphere that changes the building’s look through programmable LED technology.

The venue will be connected to The Venetian via an approximately 1,000-foot-long pedestrian bridge.

Plans for the new arena were first announced in early 2018. Last December, Madison Square Garden Entertainment confirmed it was taking over construction of the building, and said that “significant progress” had been made.

An exact opening date is not yet known, though it’s thought that MSG wants to open the Sphere in time to participate in the FIA Formula One World Championship in Nevada in November 2023.

You can find more information on the MSG Sphere Las Vegas here and see a preview video above.

Advertisement

A second MSG Sphere is set to open in Stratford, London. The 21,500-capacity venue was given the go-ahead this March, despite objections from The O2 Arena operator AEG.