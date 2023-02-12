U2 to reportedly unveil Las Vegas residency during Superbowl ad

U2 are set to reportedly unveil details of their Las Vegas residency during tonight’s Superbowl advertisement break.

The band posted a teaser clip on Twitter earlier this evening (February 12) along with the caption, ‘Tonight. Superbowl LVII.”

The Las Vegas residency has been rumoured for some time and would see U2 become the first act to perform at the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada when the arena opens.

Bono and co. will reportedly bring a “multi-show residency” to the $1.8billion (£1.4billion) venue, which is located near The Venetian Resort on the Vegas strip (via Billboard). The dates are reported to be non-consecutive and will be spread out over several months.

As Billboard noted, the new MSG Sphere will boast 160,000 square feet of video viewing space, state-of-the-art spatial audio and an exterior exosphere that changes the building’s look through programmable LED technology.

The venue will be connected to The Venetian via an approximately 1,000-foot-long pedestrian bridge.

Plans for the new arena were first announced in early 2018. Last December, Madison Square Garden Entertainment confirmed it was taking over construction of the building, and said that “significant progress” had been made.

Meanwhile, Rihanna will return with her first major live performance in over five years at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show this evening.

As announced last year, the singer will make her live comeback at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. A teaser for the show released in January said it’s been over 2,000 days since her last live performance.

Speaking about the show, Rihanna said: “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that. But it’s nerve-racking. You want to get it right. You know, everybody’s watching. And they’re rooting for you. And I want to get it right.”

The Super Bowl LVII between Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles kicks off on Sunday February 12 on Fox at 6.30pm ET/3.30pm PT in the US. For UK viewers, the match starts at 11.30pm GMT across ITV and Sky Sports.