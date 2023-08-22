U2’s Bono and The Edge have secret London Wetherspoon’s curry

U2 bandmates Bono and The Edge have reportedly managed to secretly grab a curry from Wetherspoons in London together.

The duo made their way to the Central Bar in Shepherd’s Bush to tuck into a bowl of curry from the budget boozer without being spotted. They managed to have their meal completely incognito without other guests realising who they were.

It was only after they had left that the pub’s manager Dan Corley clocked that the ‘With Or Without You’ hitmakers were in the establishment. “The staff were unaware that Bono and The Edge were in here,” he said, adding “However when we later looked at the pub’s CCTV, we could see that they had been in the corner.”

Advertisement

A bowl of curry at the budget-friendly boozer is £9.19 (with an alcoholic drink) and £8.45 (sans drink). Bono – real name Paul David Hewson – is estimated to be worth £550million, while The Edge – real name David Evans, 62 – is worth about £300million.

It was reported that the two had asked locals for directions to the pub, which was located in a shopping centre next to a Lidl supermarket. The locals did not realise that they were helping the two U2 members.

In other news, Bono recently surprised attendees at the Sarajevo Film Festival in Bosnia with an a cappella rendition of Bob Marley‘s ‘Redemption Song’.

The frontman and The Edge were present at the film festival for a special screening of U2‘s Kiss The Future documentary when the legendary Irish vocalist hopped on the mic to serenade the crowd.

Fans quickly joined in to sing along to the track after Bono unexpected belted out the opening lines to the Bob Marley classic.

Advertisement

U2 have also been busy preparing for their upcoming Las Vegas residency at the new Sphere performance venue, where they will perform ‘Achtung Baby’ in full. The tour will see U2 perform at the venue in Las Vegas between late September and early October – tickets to U2’s ‘Achtung Baby: Live At Sphere’ residency can be bought here.