U2’s Bono teams up with street artists for new campaign to fight AIDS

"There has been a lot of progress, but not enough yet to put the sirens to rest."

U2 frontman Bono has announced that he’s teaming up with street artists to support a new campaign that aims to raise awaraness of the fight against AIDS.

The singer, who previously founded global AIDS charity Red, has commissioned 17 street artists to paint murals at selected sites in London, Paris, Berlin, Lyon, New York and Washington D.C.

Bono explained: “Street artists have been raising the alarm in the fight against Aids since HIV appeared – from the streets of New York in the 1980s.

“There has been a lot of progress, more than many experts predicted, but not enough yet to put the sirens to rest. Women continue to bear the brunt of this disease and maddeningly, every week 6,000 of them are needlessly infected. I’d call that an emergency.”

One of the artists involved in the campaign is Shepard Fairey – the street artist who created the iconic “Hope” image of former US President Barack Obama.