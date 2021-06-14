U2’s The Edge launches new guitar strap in support of refugee women

U2 guitarist The Edge has designed a new guitar strap, sales of which will go towards supporting refugee women.

The guitarist has partnered with the charity Love Welcomes, “a social enterprise that helps refugee women begin to stitch their lives back together” by providing skills training, employment and humanitarian support.

The Edge’s ‘Love Welcomes’ guitar straps – which each include an orange strip of upcycled life vest worn by refugees during their journey across the Mediterranean – have been hand-sewn by refugee women who are being supported by Love Welcomes, with proceeds from every sale going back to the refugee community.

The first 500 straps sold – each of which are unique and made to order – will also receive a personally signed postcard from The Edge.

“In difficult times, we all cling to the hope of a better future,” The Edge said in a statement. “Love Welcomes works with women and families who have been through the very worst of times, unimaginable trauma and life-changing events.

“The causes of forced migration are super complex but in the end it’s a very human problem that demands a humane response. The principle ought to be ‘treat others as you would have them treat you’.

“Love Welcomes attempts to do that, and I am proud to be part of their initiative to provide opportunities and employment for migrant and refugee women.”

The Edge’s ‘Love Welcomes’ guitar straps are available for pre-order now, and you can find that and more information about the initiative here.

Last month saw the release of The Edge and Bono’s collaboration with Martin Garrix, ‘We Are The People’. The song is the official track of Euro 2020.