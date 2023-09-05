UB40 and Janis Joplin join UK Music Walk Of Fame

UB40 and Janis Joplin have been inducted into the UK Music Walk Of Fame in London’s Camden area.

Launched in 2019, the Music Walk Of Fame covers a square mile in Camden and features Award Stones embedded in the pavements, celebrating artists and other important pioneering figures in music. Previous inductees include The Who, Madness, Soul II Soul, Amy Winehouse, David Bowie and more.

Speaking of the induction in a press release, Ali Campbell of UB40 shared that it felt like a full-circle moment as the band had played their first ever show in Camden and now they were accepting an accolade in the same place.

Advertisement

He said: “To be back in Camden is lovely… I’m very proud of this award. I’m also proud of the part I played in promoting the music I love.. reggae. We started UB40 with that aim in mind. Our aim was to promote reggae. And reggae is now the most influential music in the world. The contemporary dance music that’s happening now, all of its production techniques comes from reggae. So it’s a beautiful thing. So big love to everybody. Thank you for this award. And respect.”

During the ceremony for Joplin’s induction, her brother Michael Joplin recalled a memory of his sister’s special one off UK show: “Just yesterday, my wife and I were out for an early morning walk trying to get over jet lag. And we ended up at the Royal Albert Hall. I was standing there on the steps remembering one of the letters that she had written home about selling out the Albert Hall, and how proud she was, just ecstatic. I’m standing on the stairs, and I could still feel her glee and pride. And I really enjoyed that. It was a wonderful moment.”

Other UK Music Walk Of Fame inductees include Gordon Mac (Founder Of Kiss FM), Paul ‘Trouble’ Anderson, The Sugarhill Gang, Eddy Grant, Buzzcocks, Billy Bragg, Shalamar and The Kinks. Their ceremonies will be taking place during the rest of the week, ahead of the first ever annual Camden Music Festival on Saturday, September 9.

Last year, David Bowie was awarded his stone on the coveted walk. Among those paying tribute to the late innovator was Spiders From Mars drummer Woody Woodmansey, who told Reuters: “It’s another landmark for his legacy basically music, the films, the videos, and everything he did for the culture.”