UB40 announce new lead singer following Duncan Campbell’s retirement

UB40 have announced that KIOKO musician Matt Doyle will be their new lead singer.

The move follows on from last week’s news of Duncan Campbell’s retirement from music after he suffered a seizure at his home in June.

Doyle was already known to UB40 for his work with the Birmingham reggae band KIOKO, who have supported the former on numerous occasions in recent years.

The singer also recently contributed lead vocals to ‘You Don’t Call Anymore’ from UB40’s collaborations album ‘Bigga Baggariddim’, which was released last month.

“I don’t quite know how to put into words just how incredibly honoured and grateful I feel to be given this opportunity,” Doyle said in a statement today (July 5).

“I have loved UB40’s music for as long as I can remember and that love has only grown since getting to know them and watching them play live night after night on tour. They took KIOKO under their wing and gave us the opportunity of a lifetime by inviting us out on tour, and although I’ll deeply miss playing shows with KIOKO I know that they will carry on to do incredible things and that we will always remain the best of mates.”

Doyle added that he wished “the absolute best for Duncan, and I hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery”.

“I’ve seen how much love he puts into his performance and he has written some incredible songs that I can’t wait to sing, as well as all the hits that have been such a big influence on my own music.”

Speaking about Doyle’s appointment, UB40 guitarist and vocalist Robin Campbell said: “Matt has already demonstrated his ability and compatibility with the band on our latest album ‘Bigga Baggariddim’ with the track ‘You Don’t Call Anymore’.

“He’s a talented young man with a voice and singing style that will prove to be a good fit and a great asset to the band. And on top of all that he’s a nice guy, too.”

Duncan Campbell became lead singer of UB40 when his brother Ali left the band in 2008, who has since toured as part of the breakaway group UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey.

In an interview with NME last year Ali said there will “never be a reunion between me and my brother”.