UB40 founding member Brian Travers has died, aged 62

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers. Brian passed away yesterday evening with his family by his side, after a long and heroic battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/V3EguMJCYY

Very sad to hear about the passing of a Birmingham music legend Brian Travers who dedicated his musical life promoting reggae music around the world. Our thoughts and prayers go out to #UB40 and all of his family

Travers formed the band with his bandmates from various school across Birmingham in 1978.

The band had multiple hits including covers of ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Falling In Love With You’ and have sold 100 million albums worldwide. The group have more than 40 top 40 songs in the UK.

Travers’ last performance with the group was at Arena Birmingham in 2019.

He is survived by his wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie.

