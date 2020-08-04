UB40 singer Duncan Campbell admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke

UB40 singer Duncan Campbell has been admitted to hospital after suffering a stroke.

In a statement on Twitter, the band said he was “already up and about” and asked fans for privacy during his recuperation.

The statement added: “As he works his way back to what we all hope will be a strong and speedy recovery. We look forward to seeing you all on the road next spring.”

Campbell became le ad singer of UB40 when his brother Ali left the group in 2008, who has since toured as part of the breakaway group UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey.

Duncan Campbell Taken Ill We can confirm that our lead singer and brother Duncan Campbell was taken to hospital after suffering a stroke. While we can report that he is already up and about, we ask fans to respect Duncan and the Family’s privacy pic.twitter.com/l8d8lbxJgG — UB40 (@UB40OFFICIAL) August 4, 2020

The band announced last week that UK tour dates set to take place in December had been rescheduled to March 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro recently released a cover of the late Bill Withers’ ‘Lean On Me’ to help raise money for the NHS to help in the fight against COVID-19.

Speaking about the song at the time, Campbell explained: “Astro and I have really felt it was the track that encapsulated everything that’s going on at the moment, we’re all needing to lean on our NHS heroes.

“We wanted to make our contribution to this great cause; covering this song was the perfect way to show our appreciation.”

Back in 2018, the duo also teamed up with a host of musicians including Nile Rogers, Gabrielle, Guy Garvey and Seal to help celebrate the NHS on its 70th anniversary, recording a version of ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’.