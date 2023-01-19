Ugly Kid Joe to go on first US tour in 27 years

Ugly Kid Joe have announced their first US tour in 27 years.

The Californian rockers have toured throughout Europe over the past few years but haven’t taken their show on the road stateside since the ’90s.

It comes after the band released their latest album, ‘Rad Wings Of Destiny’, last year.

They’ve enlisted Fozzy and Pistols At Dawn for support on the tour, which kicks off on May 3 in San Diego, California. The shows wrap on June 10 in San Antonio, Texas.

“Americas Least Wanted are back!!” Ugly Kid Joe posted on Facebook yesterday (January 18), referencing their 1992 album ‘America’s Least Wanted’.

“It’s been a long time coming but we are stoked to finally announce that Ugly Kid Joe will be touring the USA in May and June 2023!!”

The band enjoyed commercial success in the early ’90s including landing a Top 10 hit in the US with ‘Everything About You’. An acoustic-based cover of Harry Chapin’s ‘Cats In The Cradle’ also secured them a Top 10 US hit and received widespread airplay in 1993.

Ugly Kid Joe broke up in 1997 but reformed in 2010 and have released five albums in total.

Tickets for their US tour go on general sale from 3pm GMT tomorrow Friday (January 20). You’ll be able to buy yours here.

Ugly Kid Joe’s US tour dates 2023:

MAY

03 – San Diego, CA @ Brick by Brick

04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

05 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Theater

07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Hard Rock Cafe

08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

11 – Houston, TX @ Rise

12 – Dallas, TX @ Echo

13 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

15 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

16 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater *

18 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

19 – Green Bay, WI @ Epics Events Center

20 – Turtle Lake, WI @ St Croix Casino

21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi Annex

22 – Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

24 – Flint, MI @ Machine Shop *

25 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater *

26 – Mechanicsburg, PA @ Lovedrafts *

27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Jergels *

28 – Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater *

30 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat *

JUNE

01 – Atlanta, GA @ Centerstage

02 – Cottonwood, AL @ Yellow Rose Theater

03 – Fort Myers, FL @ The Ranch

04 – Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

05 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

07 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues *

09 – Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live *

10 – San Antonio, TX @ Rockbox *

* = no Fozzy