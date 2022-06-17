UK asked to host Eurovision 2023 after Ukraine is ruled out of contest

The Eurovision Song Contest looks set to be hosted in the UK after organisers ruled that Ukraine are not able to host the event.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won this year’s event with a massive 631 point and as is tradition with the competition, it was set to be staged there in 2023.

But the event’s organisers have now said “with deep regret” that it will not be possible to provide the security and operational guarantees required to host the contest in Ukraine.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises the competition, added: “Following objective analysis, the Reference Group, the ESC’s governing board, has with deep regret concluded that, given the current circumstances, the security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organise and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled by [Ukraine’s public broadcaster] UA:PBC.

“The EBU would like to thank UA:PBC for their wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios in the weeks since Kalush Orchestra’s win on 14 May in Turin and share their sadness and disappointment that next year’s Contest cannot be held in Ukraine.”

The organisers went to say they will now begin discussions with the BBC, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision song contest in the United Kingdom after Sam Ryder came second in the competition.

They added: “In accordance with the rules and to ensure the continuity of the event, the EBU will now begin discussions with the BBC, as this year’s runner-up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision song contest in the United Kingdom.

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows. This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts.”

The competition was last held in Britain in 1998 after after the UK won with Katrina And The Waves’ ‘Love Shine A Light’.

The BBC has since responded to the findings by the EBU. “We have seen the announcement from the EBU. Clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want. Following their decision, we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”

Reviewing this year’s show, NME wrote: “Eurovision 2022 was all about looking forward: Sam Ryder reminding us that the UK can actually win this thing, and Ukraine showing the world just how much agency it has. Yes, the contest can be silly – hello, ‘Give That Wolf A Banana’ – but it’s also strangely and fundamentally profound.”