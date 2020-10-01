Lewis Capaldi and The Weeknd lead UK’s biggest albums and singles of 2020 so far

Lewis Capaldi‘s debut album ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Heavenly Extent’ has been revealed as the UK’s most popular album of 2020 so far after shifting more than 300,000 copies this year.

As Official Charts reports, the Scottish singer’s 2019 debut record also recently secured one million charts sales in the UK, and has yet to exit the Top 10 since its release in May last year.

Harry Styles‘ second album ‘Fine Line’ is also riding high in 2020, despite arriving at the very end of last year. It’s secured 219,000 chart sales (281,000 in total) and is now sitting in second place, boosted by the release of the single ‘Watermelon Sugar’.

When it comes to 2020 releases, Dua Lipa‘s second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ leads the pack with 195,000 sales and sits in fourth place overall after bagging the top spot for four weeks across April and May.

Over in the singles charts, The Weeknd‘s ‘Blinding Lights’ was confirmed as being the biggest track of 2020 so far with 1.89 million chart sales, made up of 177,000 downloads and 211 million streams. It spent eight weeks at Number 1 between February and April and features on his fourth studio album ‘After Hours’.

At Number 2 is Tones & I‘s ‘Dance Monkey’, with chart sales this year of 1.39 million and 2.5 million in total.

The late Pop Smoke also scored the UK’s biggest debut album of 2020 so far with ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’, which debuted at number one and has gone on to secure 120k sales.

Other significant releases include Stormzy‘s ‘Heavy Is The Head’ at number five, Billie Eilish‘s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ at number two and Eminem‘s ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ at number seven.