Uh oh....

It turns out the UK got even fewer points than first thought in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest.

Michael Rice, who finished last with ‘Bigger Than Us’, won 16 points during Saturday’s (May 18) competition in Tel Aviv.

But the Eurovision Broadcasting Union (EBU) said Rice in fact received 11 points after an incorrect calculation was made. The dismissal of a Belarussian jury led to a substitute score being created, which resulted in the error.

Belarus’s jury was removed after its semi-final votes became public, breaking contest rules.

The UK’s 26th place finish has been regarded by some commentators as a Brexit-related snub. 2010 was the last time the nation was placed last.

It wasn’t just the UK who saw a change in their final point score. Norway dropped to sixth from fifth after having points deducted.

The winner of this year’s contest – The Netherlands’ Duncan Laurence who won with ‘Arcade’ – was awarded another six points, bringing his country’s total up to 498 points.

The Netherlands won the contest for the first time in 44 years and were the bookies’ favourite.