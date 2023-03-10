UK Eurovision entry Mae Muller once appeared in a Mika video as a child

Mae Muller has revealed that she appeared in one of Mika‘s music videos at the age of nine.

The London-born singer-songwriter, who was recently announced as the UK entry for Eurovision 2023, revealed that she can be spotted in the video for Mika’s 2007 single ‘Grace Kelly’.

In an interview with the BBC, she said: “I’m the girl in the green dress, I still have the green dress. I should have brought it today.” She went on to say that she can still remember the words to the track because “it was her favourite song ever” which just made it “even cooler for a nine-year-old”.

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about her Eurovision appearance, noting: “I said yes straight away. I don’t think it gets much bigger than Eurovision.”

Muller will compete in the contest with her self-penned track ‘I Wrote A Song’, which she claims was born out of a broken relationship. She said: “After you go through a breakup, a relationship or a friendship, it’s easy to want revenge. I thought, ‘how can I turn a negative feeling into a positive?'”

Muller was born in 1997, the year that the UK last won the Eurovision Song Contest with Katrina and the Waves’ ‘Love Shine a Light’. She will be the UK’s first female act in five years.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will take place at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool from May 9-13, with the UK city staging the contest on behalf of Ukraine after organisers deemed the country unable to host the event due to the ongoing war with Russia.

The singer described the upcoming performance as a “level up” to anything else she’s done, adding that last year’s UK entry Sam Ryder, who came second, had been “supportive” and shared his tips.

Meanwhile, Eurovision final tickets sold out in just 36 minutes this week.

Tickets for all nine shows including the live Grand Final went on sale at 12pm Tuesday (March 7) and the final sold out within 36 minutes. The remaining shows filled up around an hour later.

Organisers later said demand was “super high” and that fans who didn’t manage to get tickets can still take part in the event. Liverpool is hosting a cultural festival and a Eurovision fan zone, which can hold 25,000 people at the city’s Pier Head.