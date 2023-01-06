UK Garage All Stars UK arena tour announced for 2023

UK Garage All Stars, a collection of 30 legendary artists, are set to tour the United Kingdom this year – tickets will be available here.

As Stereoboard reports, the show has been put together by So Solid Crew and S9 founder Megaman alongside UK promoters Triple A.

The run of special arena concerts is due to kick-off in Glasgow on June 21 ahead of further dates in Birmingham (June 22), Cardiff (23), London (24) and Manchester (25).

Per a press release, the upcoming gigs will spotlight legends and icons of UK garage music – from its rise back in 1994 to its domination of the popular charts between 1999 and 2001.

Speaking about bringing the genre to the stage, Megaman explained: “Beside being an artist I’m such a fan of the music; a genre created right here in the UK, which has gone on to achieve an incredible amount of Number One hits and platinum selling records, I’ve always wanted to see it concert style.

“This arena tour we have here is the first of many plans and ideas we want to execute with the brand. It’s an exciting project for us. Let’s see what the future brings.”

Line-up details are yet to be announced. However, organisers promise that a host of surprise guests will make appearances throughout the stint.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am GMT on Friday, January 20 – you’ll be able to purchase yours here. Alternatively, fans can sign-up for a pre-sale here.

The full schedule for the 2023 UK Garage All Stars tour is as follows:

JUNE

21 – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

22 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

23 – International Arena, Cardiff

24 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

25 – AO Arena, Manchester