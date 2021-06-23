NewsMusic News

UK government mocked for asking kids to sing bizarre ‘One Britain One Nation’ song

"Never go full North Korea"

By Tom Skinner
Prime Minister Boris Johnson. CREDIT: Getty

The UK government has faced ridicule after encouraging children to sing a new song called ‘One Britain One Nation’ in a bid to unite the nation.

Earlier this week, the Department For Education announced plans for school children to “celebrate One Britain One Nation Day” on Friday (June 25) by participating in a mass singalong of its official new “anthem”.

It’s hoped that students will “learn about our shared values of tolerance, kindness, pride and respect” by getting involved.

A snippet of the dystopian ditty – which ends with the repeated line “strong Britain, great nation” – has since gone viral on Twitter, with many making comparisons with North Korea, while others simply expressed their horror over what they had heard.

Count Binface, who was in the running for last month’s London mayoral election, shared the clip of ‘One Britain One Nation Day’ and said that he was “urging children to sing Another Brick In The Wall Part 2 on June 25”.

Comedian Alistair Green, meanwhile, commented: “We’re having a total breakdown as a country it’s incredible to watch. We just no longer have any idea who we are or what we want I can’t stop laughing it’s mad.”

Referencing the government’s widely-criticised suggestion that those in the arts should retrain amid the pandemic, John Byrne said: “THIS is what happens when you make all the songwriters & musicians retrain in cyber.”

Elsewhere, others pointed out that school pupils in Scotland will have already broken up for their summer holidays by Friday.

A description on the official One Britain One Nation website reads: “One Britain One Nation brings us together, not to focus on our differences but to celebrate the values we share: tolerance, kindness, pride, respect, and a tremendous desire to help others.

“Today’s Britain boasts a wonderful array of cultures. It is our multicultural identity that makes Britain so unique.

“Our diverse cultures are inextricably linked by the sole fact that we are British. It is this fact that has prompted OBON to reinforce and revive what collectively unites us.”

It adds: “OBON aims to give a new impetus for the creation of a harmonised society, to make Britain an international model of moral rectitude.”

