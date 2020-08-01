UK heavy music scene covers Rage Against The Machine for charity

A number of members of the UK’s heavy music scene have come together to cover Rage Against The Machine‘s ‘Killing In The Name’ for charity.

For the past few months, people all over the world have been protesting the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

A variety of songs have been chanted during the protests, including 2Pac‘s ‘Changes’ and Kendrick Lamar‘s ‘Alright’. Another is Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing In The Name’, with many protesters singing the lyrics, “Fuck you, I won’t do what you tell me” at police and oppressive state agents.

Earlier this week, Rage guitarist Tom Morello responded to protestors using his song. “Well that’s what it’s for!” he tweeted in reference to the 1992 protest track.

Now, more than 40 members of the heavy music community have teamed up for a cover of the song in order to raise money for Black Lives Matter UK.

Spearheaded by Spitfire Touring and Moshhh, you can listen to the full track below:

To donate to the fundraiser, you can visit the gofundme page.

A full list of credits and contributors can be found below:

Earlier this month, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine has spoken of his experiences with racism and encounters with the KKK.

During a new Q&A with Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, the Bloody Beetroots and Shea Diamond, Morello said he believes that “racism in this country is as American as apple pie and baseball”.