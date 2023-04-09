UK live music firms report significant gender pay gap

Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Academy Music Group and AEG are among the live music firms that have submitted a gender pay gap report for 2022/23.

Though the requirement to submit gender pay gap reports was put on hold during the pandemic, UK-based companies have returned to sharing their pay gap figures, providing a snapshot based on pay on 5 April 2022 for the 2022-23 period.

As reported by IQ, the gender pay gaps in live music companies Live Nation, Ticketmaster, Academy Music Group and AEG range from 16.5 per cent to 37.5 per cent.

Live Nation UK has “reported a 24.8% improvement on the 2021/22 median pay gap, reducing the disparity to 6.6% in 2022/23.”

In a statement, Live Nation said: “In senior management positions/the upper quartiles pay, and bonus, are both heavily linked to the delivery of commercial performance, and therefore show bigger variance than at other levels of our business.

“We regularly review salaries and have recently undertaken a full job levelling review to ensure our commitment to paying equally for the same job (and for equal levels of experience) is robust.”

At Ticketmaster, “women’s median hourly pay is still significantly lower than men’s at 25.9% in 2022/23, while their mean pay is 16.5% lower.”

Elsewhere, AMG’s first report since 2018/19 revealed “an increase in pay disparity during the last four to five years. Women’s median pay is 10.7% lower than men’s in 2022/23, up from 6% in 2018/19. While the mean pay gap was captured at 22.9%, up from 21% in the previous report.”

Anschutz Sports Holdings, parent company of The O2 and AEG Presents, meanwhile reported “a median gender pay gap of 31.9% (11% in 2021) and a mean pay gap of 37.5% (22% in 2021).”

In a statement, AEG said: “We acknowledge that there remains much to be done to continue to narrow the gender pay gap, whilst recognising the steady, positive impact that our ED&I strategy has had since we began reporting in 2017. Our employees are at the heart of everything we do at AEG, and we remain steadfastly committed to creating a truly equal and supportive environment where every individual can thrive.”