UK rapper Black The Ripper’s cause of death confirmed

UK rapper Black The Ripper’s cause of death has been confirmed by his family.

The North London artist, whose real name was Dean West, died at the age of 32 earlier this year.

Today (June 7) a statement was posted on West’s official social media channels from his family, who confirmed that an autopsy had now been carried out.

“Our beloved son Dean died from a sudden heart attack,” they wrote.

“The family would like to thank you for the patience at this tragic time. We appreciate your support and hopefully we can start to find some closure in time.”

Update from the family of Dean West aka Black The Ripper… pic.twitter.com/FvkTHdAnDS — BLACK THE RIPPER 💔 (@Dexplicit) July 7, 2020

Upon the news of West’s death breaking in April, the likes of Krept & Konan, Lethal Bizzle and Top Boy actor Micheal Ward posted messages of tribute on Twitter.

“No way black the ripper. R.I.P man fuckinghell what a horrible year,” Krept of Krept & Konan wrote. Lethal Bizzle said: “Wow RIP Black The Ripper. This year has been a mazza.”

Black The Ripper was a pivotal figure on the UK rap scene, rising to fame with mixtapes such as ‘Afro Samurai’ and ‘Holla Black’. He was also known for his campaigning for the legalisation of cannabis in the UK.