A number of top musical acts that sold out several drive-in venues around England have been cancelled due to concerns about local coronavirus lockdowns.

The concert tours, part of Live Nation Entertainment’s summer season, were due to begin in August and expected to visit 12 cities including London, Leeds, Bristol, and Liverpool.

With performances staged at sites including airports and racecourses, acts including Kaiser Chiefs, The Streets, Wiley and Dizzee Rascal were expected to give fans gigs with a private individual viewing zone next to their cars.

Now, a statement from Live Nation said the Utilita Live From The Drive-In concert series would no longer proceed as planned because “the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence”.

Refunds will be issued directly to ticket holders within seven days.

The statement continues: “We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again.”

This comes after the UK also recently announced the upcoming launch of its first socially distanced music venue. The Virgin Money Unity Arena will open in August and feature shows from The Libertines, Supergrass and Two Door Cinema Club.