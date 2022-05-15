Ukraine’s 2021 Eurovision entry to perform at Glastonbury

Ukraine’s 2021 Eurovision entry Go-A are set to play Glastonbury Festival next month, according to the band.

The electro-folk band were selected to represent their country in 2020, but competed in 2021 instead after the previous competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They placed fifth at the event in Rotterdam with their song ‘SHUM’.

Posting on Facebook last week (May 13), Go-A self-confirmed themselves for a slot at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. “Friends, we have extraordinary news!” They wrote. “We are coming to Glastonbury!

“We’ll be playing the legendary Glastonbury British Festival this summer. This fest is one of the largest music events, bringing hundreds of thousands of people from all over the planet. Glastonbury’s 50-year history featured all of the world’s most famous artists on a stage. We are incredibly honoured to have our band name featured in this year’s lineup.”

They went on to reveal they would be performing on the John Peel Stage, highlighting the stage’s legacy as one that introduces future legends to the world including the likes of “Florence + The Machine, The xx, Daughter, The Killers, London Grammar and more”. “Sounds like a dream, doesn’t it?” They wrote. “See you on June 25 at Glastonbury Festivals. Let’s make music history together!”

The band also called on promoters in the UK to book them for additional concerts around the festival, promising to give the proceeds from any shows to “support the Ukrainian army”.

Go-A formed in 2012 and won the title of Best Track in Ukraine in 2015 for their single ‘Vesnianka’. They have released one album so far, 2016’s ‘Іди на звук’ or ‘Follow The Tune’.

Meanwhile, Ukraine won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest last night (May 14) with Kalush Orchestra’s ‘Stefania’. The group has since shared an official video for the track, which was shot in the cities of Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka and Hostomel, all of which were bombed during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the end of the video, a message reads: “This video was filmed in Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka, Hostomel, cities near Kyiv that suffered the horrors of Russian occupation. Dedicated to the brave Ukrainian people, to the mothers protecting their children, to all those who gave their lives for our freedom. Every man, every woman, every innocent child.

“The war in Ukraine has multiple faces, but it is our mother’s face that keeps our hearts alive in the darkest times. Stand with Ukraine!”

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.

In other Glastonbury news, festival organisers have slowly been confirming the line-ups for individual stages, including the Acoustic Stage, The Glade, The Common and Croissant Neuf. The festival will take place at Worthy Farm between June 22-26.