Ukraine Eurovision winner Jamala delivers emotive performance of ‘1944’ at ‘Concert For Ukraine’

Jamala, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine in 2016, appeared at the benefit ‘Concert For Ukraine’ this evening (March 29).

Announced earlier this month, the two-hour benefit show is raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and is being held at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Jamala, who was forced to flee her home in the Ukraine two weeks ago, delivered an emotive performance of her Eurovision winning song ‘1944’ holding a Ukrainian flag throughout.

At the end, Jamala held the flag high and delivered a message of support to her home country. You can watch the full performance here:

Viewers have been reacting on social media to the performance. One viewer said: “I have no idea how she is physically able to get through that song without falling apart” while another added: “Jamala, singing the pain of a nation.”

Boy George tweeted: “Wow! In tears”.

You can see some of the reaction to the performance here:

I have no idea how she is physically able to get through that song without falling apart. Unbelievable #Jamala #ConcertForUkraine — Craig (@getstupid) March 29, 2022

What. A. Performance. 🙌🙌 Absolutely floored me watching the #ConcertForUkraine on @ITV tonight and such positivity from the crowd too… Jamala’s #Eurovision song goes down in history for many more reasons than lifting the big glass microphone! — Oliver Morgan (@OliverMorgs) March 29, 2022

Jamala, singing the pain of a nation. Incredible. 😭💔 ConcertForUkraine — Richard James (@RiichardJP) March 29, 2022

Elsewhere in the show, there have been performances so far from the likes of the Manic Street Preachers, Anne Marie and Snow Patrol.

Ed Sheeran leads the line-up, and is set to perform along with Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Tom Odell and Becky Hill.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event – which is expected to raise over £3million – will be donated by ITV to the DEC fund.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that Ukrainian band Antytila have been told they can’t play the upcoming benefit concert for their country because it’s “only able to focus on the humanitarian situation”.

After hearing of the concert’s announcement, the members of Antytila – who are currently fighting the Russians in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv – sent a video message to Ed Sheeran via Facebook to ask to play the concert remotely from their home country.

The ‘Bad Habits’ hitmaker responded by telling the band: “I just watched your video this morning, thank you so much for sending it. Firstly I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand with you and I’m so proud to be playing this fundraising event next week.”

However, Antytila have now been told they will not be permitted to perform as part of the benefit, with organisers explaining that the event must avoid association with the military.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.