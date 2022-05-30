Ukraine’s Eurovision trophy auctioned off to buy drones for the war

Advertisement

Coinciding with a performance from the band at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate – a building often symolising peace and unity within Europe – for a charity event, the trophy was sold for $900,000 (£712,000).https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UiEGVYOruLk Kalush Orchestra were the bookies’ favourites for Eurovision glory with their rousing folk-rap song ‘Stefania’ , before they went on to take the top spot by scoring a massive 631 points – largely from the public vote – to overhaul the UK, who were winning after the jury votes at the grand final in Turin.

It is tradition for the winning nation of Eurovision to host the competition the following year. Due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine at the hands of Russia, much doubt has been cast over whether the country will be in a position to be able to do so. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has since taken to social media to voice his hopes that the contest will be heading to his nation next May.

“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe!” he wrote in a Facebook post celebrating Ukraine’s win. “Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history, and I believe – not for the last time.”

He continued: “We will make sure that one day the participants and guests of Eurovision will be hosted in Mariupol – free, peaceful, and restored!”

“Thank you for the victory Kalush Orchestra and everyone who voted for us! Sure, our winning chord in the battle with the enemy is not far away. Glory to Ukraine!”

Наша мужність вражає світ, наша музика підкорює Європу! Наступного року Україна прийматиме «Євробачення»! Втретє у… Posted by Володимир Зеленський on Saturday, May 14, 2022

Speaking to NME ahead of the contest, frontman Oleh Psiuk explained how their taking part was a “huge responsibility”, given the ongoing war with Russia.

Advertisement

“To represent Ukraine in the international arena is always a responsibility, but to represent it during the war is just the highest responsibility possible,” he said.

“The song [‘Stefania’] was composed and dedicated to my mother, but after the war the song has acquired lots of nuances because a lot of people are perceiving it as if Ukraine is my mother,” said Psiuk. “That’s why the song has become so close to the Ukrainian people, and it is in the Ukrainian hearts.”