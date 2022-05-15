Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra share powerful video for Eurovision-winning song ‘Stefania’

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra have shared a powerful video for ‘Stefania’, the song that won them last night’s (May 14) Eurovision Song Contest.

The band triumphed over the UK’s Sam Ryder at the Turin ceremony, receiving a massive portion of the public vote.

Following the performance, they have shared an official video for ‘Stefania’, which was shot in the cities of Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka and Hostomel, all of which were bombed during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At the end of the video, a message from the band reads:

“This video was filmed in Bucha, Irpin, Borodyanka, Hostomel, cities near Kyiv that suffered the horrors of Russian occupation.

“Dedicated to the brave Ukrainian people, to the mothers protecting their children, to all those who gave their lives for our freedom.

“Every man, every woman, every innocent child.

“The war in Ukraine has multiple faces, but it is our mother’s face that keeps our hearts alive in the darkest times.

“Stand with Ukraine!”

Watch the ‘Stefania’ video below:

Speaking to NME this week, frontman Oleh Psiuk explained how their taking part was a “huge responsibility”, given the ongoing war with Russia.

“To represent Ukraine in the international arena is always a responsibility, but to represent it during the war is just the highest responsibility possible,” he said.

“The song [‘Stefania’] was composed and dedicated to my mother, but after the war the song has acquired lots of nuances because a lot of people are perceiving it as if Ukraine is my mother,” said Psiuk. “That’s why the song has become so close to the Ukrainian people, and it is in the Ukrainian hearts.”

Watch NME‘s full video interview with Kalush Orchestra’s Oleh Psiuk above.