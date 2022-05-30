Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha join Glastonbury 2022 Pyramid Stage line-up

Ukrainian folk quartet DakhaBrakha have joined Glastonbury 2022’s Pyramid Stage line-up.

The band will play the festival’s main stage on the festival’s Sunday morning (June 26) to deliver an anti-war message.

They’ve called themselves “ambassadors of free Ukraine” and have punctuated concerts with cries of “Stop Putin!” and “No war!” (via BBC News).

DakhaBrakha are currently donating proceeds from their shows to help the Ukrainian army.

Meanwhile, Kalush Orchestra‘s Eurovision trophy has been auctioned off online to raise funds to buy drones for Ukraine’s ongoing war against Russia.

The Ukrainian rap group triumphed over the UK’s Sam Ryder at the Turin, Italy ceremony earlier this month, receiving a massive portion of the public vote.

As BBC News reports, the winning trophy – a crystal microphone – has now been auctioned off on Facebook with the aim of buying drones for Ukraine’s armed forces with the proceeds.

Coinciding with a performance from the band at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate – a building often symbolising peace and unity within Europe – for a charity event, the trophy was sold for $900,000 (£712,000).

Kalush Orchestra were the bookies’ favourites for Eurovision glory with their rousing folk-rap song ‘Stefania’ before they went on to take the top spot by scoring a massive 631 points – largely from the public vote – to overhaul the UK who were winning after the jury votes at the grand final in Turin.

It’s tradition for the winning nation of Eurovision to host the competition the following year.

Due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine at the hands of Russia, much doubt has been cast over whether the country will be in a position to be able to do so. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has since taken to social media to voice his hopes that the contest will be heading to his nation next May.

“Our courage impresses the world, our music conquers Europe!” he wrote in a Facebook post celebrating Ukraine’s win. “Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history, and I believe – not for the last time.”

He continued: “We will make sure that one day the participants and guests of Eurovision will be hosted in Mariupol – free, peaceful, and restored! Thank you for the victory Kalush Orchestra and everyone who voted for us! Sure, our winning chord in the battle with the enemy is not far away. Glory to Ukraine!”