Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra to play Glastonbury 2022

Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra have been announced to perform at Glastonbury 2022.

The group won this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Turin last month with the song ‘Stefania’.

Now, they’ve been confirmed to appear at Glastonbury 2022, which will also mark their first ever UK performance. Kalush Orchestra will perform on the Truth Stage in Shangri-La at 1:10am on Friday night/Saturday morning.

Advertisement

“We are so excited to be playing at Glastonbury Festival alongside some of the biggest names in music from around the world,” frontman Oleh Psiuk said. “This is the perfect place for our first ever British performance and we hope it will be the start of many in the UK.

“We are very grateful for all the support we receive from the people of Britain, both for us and our country, and we are preparing a very special Ukrainian surprise for the fans at Glastonbury. What is it? You’ll soon see. See you there.”

Chris ‘Tofu’ Macmeikan MBE, director of Lost Horizon, Shangri-La, Continental Drifts and Global Local added: “It is a privilege to welcome the Kalush Orchestra to Shangri-La, and we’re honoured to have the chance to show our solidarity with Ukraine. On the Truth Stage we have always championed Roma and Eastern European music, remixed for the 21st Century, so they are the perfect fit. It’s going to be such a special moment for Glastonbury 2022.”

Kalush Orchestra will join a number of other Ukrainian artists at the festival, including DakhaBrakha and former Eurovision contestants Go_A.

Since winning the Eurovision Song Contest in May, Kalush Orchestra have raised $900,000 (£739k) by auctioning off their winners’ trophy. A further $370,000 (£301k) was also raised by raffling off the pink bucket hat Psiuk wore during the group’s victorious performance.

Advertisement

Last week (June 17), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced “with deep regret” that it would not be possible to hold next year’s Eurovision competition in Ukraine because of the ongoing Russian invasion. It added that it would “begin discussions with the BBC, as this year’s runner-up, to potentially host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in the United Kingdom”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has since reacted to the news, saying Ukraine should be given the chance to host the event.

“The Ukrainians won it fair and square, even though we had a brilliant entry, and they should be given the chance to host it,” he said. “It’s a year away. It’s going to be fine by the time the Eurovision Song Contest comes around and I hope they get it.”