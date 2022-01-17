UK’s first LGBTQ+ electronic music and camping festival to launch this year

The UK’s first LGBTQ+ electronic music and camping festival is set to launch this year.

London’s Flesh Queer Festival will run from May 28-29 at Springfield Farm in St Albans and welcomes LGBTQ+ individuals, their friends and allies.

Rebekah, Object Blue, Chippy Nonstop, Jaguar, SPFDJ, Juliana Huxtable, LSDXOXO and VTSS are among some of the acts confirmed for the festival (see full line-up in the Instagram post below).

Weekend camping tickets cost £114, while two-day tickets without camping cost £89. Head here to purchase.

A press statement from Flesh reads: “The festival addresses long-term issues in festival programming, which is dominated by cis-male straight artists, breaking the cycle and allowing emerging and underrepresented talent to break through on a worldwide platform.”

Riposte London will also be hosting a sober tent where ticketholders can take part in workshops, attend panels and relax in a calm environment.

Flesh have also launched an open call for emerging QTIPOC artists to apply for two scholarships for the London Sound Academy and ongoing mentorship.

Winners will have the chance to perform at the festival in May. The deadline to apply is February 3 – head here to enter.

Last year NME‘s Nick Levine attended the Mighty Hoopla, a one-day pop festival that welcomes a predominantly LGBTQ+ and female crowd.

“Nostalgia acts and current hitmakers alike gather in south London for a fabulous antidote to testosterone-fuelled rock fests,” he wrote, adding: “One on level, it’s a fabulous antidote to some of the more testosterone-fuelled rock fests; on another, it’s an unexpectedly touching and perhaps slightly subversive exercise in nostalgia.”