UK’s official ‘Song Of The Summer’ revealed

The UK’s official ‘Song Of The Summer’ for 2023 has been revealed, with Dave and Central Cee‘s ‘Sprinter’ taking the top spot.

The single arrived earlier this year and now has been confirmed by the Official Charts Company as the most streamed song of the summer season.

The Central Cee and Dave collaboration has also become both the longest-running UK Rap track to hit Number One, and the first to spend 10 consecutive weeks at the top of the Official Singles Chart. The latter also coincidentally happened on the same day that hip-hop celebrated its 50th anniversary last month.

Advertisement

‘Sprinter’ also gave Brit Award winner and Mercury Prize Winner Dave his third Number One track, and marked the first chart-topper for Central Cee. It currently stands at having collected 812,000 UK chart units in total and 105 million UK streams.

It is taken from their joint EP ‘Split Decision’, and the two performed its live debut at Glastonbury in June. Central Cee also brought out the single at his recent slot at Reading & Leeds, in a performance that NME awarded three stars and said, if tweaks were made, the set could mark him as a future headliner.

Elsewhere in the list of the most popular tracks of the summer, seven out of the Top 10 artists featured are women.

Second position goes to Calvin Harris for his Ellie Goulding-starring song ‘Miracle’ – a trance pop hit which was released in March and spent eight weeks at the number one spot.

Other female artists on the list include Dua Lipa for her Barbie soundtrack contribution ‘Dance The Night’, Olivia Rodrigo for her ballad ‘Vampire’, Miley Cyrus for her hit track ‘Flowers’ and Taylor Swift with ‘Cruel Summer’.

Advertisement

Recent Mercury Prize shortlisted artist J Hus also came in at fourth position, for his song ‘Who Told You’ which features Drake. Jazzy, David Kushner and Rudimental all fill the remaining slots. Check out the full list below.

Official UK top 10 songs of summer 2023

1. ‘Sprinter’ – Dave and Central Cee

2. ‘Miracle’ – Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding

3. ‘Dance the Night’ – Dua Lipa

4. ‘Who Told You’ – J Hus feat. Drake

5. ‘Giving Me’ – Jazzy

6. ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo

7. ‘Cruel Summer’ – Taylor Swift

8. ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

9. ‘Dancing is Healing’ – Rudimental, Charlotte Plank and Vibe Chemistry

10. ‘Daylight’ – David Kushner

In other Central Cee news, earlier this summer the London-based rapper released ‘Eurostar’, another summer hit which saw him join forces with French rapper Ninho.

Last month, Dave also collaborated with French rap star, Tiakola, and the two worked together on two new songs, ‘Meridian’ and ‘Special’.