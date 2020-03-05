The Miami-held Ultra Music Festival 2020 is reportedly set to be cancelled over fears about the coronavirus outbreak.

The dance and electronic music-focused event is set to be held at Bayfront Park from March 20-22, with performances from the likes of Flume, Sofi Tukker and Major Lazer all promised.

The Miami Herald reports that local officials now look set to call off Ultra Music Festival due to fears about the spread of coronavirus in the US.

The Phase 3 Lineup for #Ultra2020 has landed… Ultranauts, begin to envision your festival experience as we prepare to return back home to Bayfront Park in less than 25 days! pic.twitter.com/jRWRdHWzDV — Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) February 25, 2020

Miami politicians and representatives from Ultra met yesterday (March 4) for a meeting, with Mayor Francis Suarez and Commissioner Joe Carollo telling reporters before the meeting that they wanted to postpone the event, possibly for a full year.

“The decision was made to postpone it,” Commissioner Manolo Reyes told the Herald.

Ultra Music Festival have yet to make an official announcement about the fate of this year’s event, although reports claim that such a statement will be made tomorrow (March 6).

The spread of coronavirus has led to a number of major artists being forced to cancel shows and even entire tours, with the likes of The National, Foals and Green Day among the acts to be affected.

Elsewhere, the music from a PSA made by the Vietnamese government about the dangers of coronavirus has gone viral on TikTok.