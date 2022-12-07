Underworld and The Libertines to headline Secret Garden Party 2023

The Libertines, Underworld and Fat Freddy’s Drop have been announced as the headliners for Secret Garden Party 2023.

READ MORE: Secret Garden Party bows out with its most debauched bash yet

The festival, which returned this year for its 20th anniversary, will take place from July 20-23 next summer, and has also announced its theme for 2023 – ‘Episode XV11 – A New Hope’.

Speaking of 2023’s event, The Head Gardener said: “Whilst firmly going back to our roots for next summer’s party, we are also boldly going where no party has gone before.

Advertisement

“The Dance-Off are back, as are Chai Wallahs, Feast of Fools,The Village Circus, The Dog House, and new heroes such as The Provibers with The Vibrary. The old Collosillyum is being reimagined and born anew as Circus Maximus.

“We’ve signed up celestial sonic innovators and techno pioneers Underworld to headline this caper, with romantic British punk royalty The Libertines, and one of the most celebrated international live outfits, Fat Freddy’s Drop.”

Tickets for Secret Garden Party 2023 are available here.

A staple on the summer music calendar for 15 years and one of the UK’s first ’boutique festivals’, Secret Garden Party has seen performances from the likes of Gorillaz, Florence + The Machine, Faithless, Lily Allen, Blondie and many more. However, in 2017, founder Freddie Fellowes said “all good things must come to an end”, adding that they were working on a different festival to launch in the years ahead.

Reviewing the last Secret Garden Party event in 2017, NME said: “Secret Garden Party is a place where normal convention does not hold.

Advertisement

“Secret Garden Party pulls out all the stops for its final curtain. The spectacular Sunday afternoon paint fight comes with paint fireworks, and the Dance Off even has a champagne fight on Friday. A skywriting plane shooting fireworks circles over the Lake Stage during Jagwar Ma’s Saturday set and the legendary burning of the effigy in the middle of the lake sees an entire faux mansion house go up in smoke, revealing a gigantic heart of fire in its ruins.”

The 2022 reunion edition of the festival then sold out in record time, with 70,000 fans applying for the 15,000 tickets available for this year’s festival, which saw the Cambridgeshire event returning for the first time in half a decade.