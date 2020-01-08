Unseen David Bowie footage to be screened at special event this week

Unseen footage of David Bowie is set to be screened at a special immersive show later this week.

The late star, who would have turned 73 today (January 8), will be celebrated with the Bowie: Oddity to Mars screening on Friday (January 10). It will mark four years to the day since Bowie’s death.

Taking place at Leicester’s National Space Centre, the sold-out show will feature unearthed footage captured by Professor Martin Richardson of De Montfort University.

Richardson, who struck up a five-year friendship with the singer in the 1990s, was tasked with creating a 3D version of the insert photo from his 1999 album, ‘Hours’.

In the previous year, the professor shot experimental footage of Bowie which was used to create a large moving hologram of the star. The project came about after Bowie expressed his keen interest in creating new technology.

After being stored at Richardson’s studio for several years, the 30-minute film has been edited down to a digital short to be shown at this Friday’s event.

You can see a still from the new film above.

Speaking of working with Bowie on the 3D piece, Richardson recalled: “Bowie said to me, ‘When you’ve done your bloody hologram it will be up and down the width and breadth of the country. I am going to make you famous’.

“He got back on the sound stage and said ‘right, what do you want me to do’ and I thought ‘I am going to direct David Bowie, the super rock star I idolised as a boy because of Ziggy Stardust right through to the Thin White Duke!’”

He added: “I filmed 30 minutes of David doing various poses and he could not have been nicer.”

Meanwhile, it has been announced that two new David Bowie releases will become available for this year’s Record Store Day.